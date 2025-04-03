New Berlin police sergeant charged following internal drug investigation

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin police sergeant with 20 years on the job is facing felony charges following an 11-month investigation into drugs missing from the department's K9 program.

Sgt. Steve Dodson was charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Wednesday for felony misconduct. Dodson was also charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated, stemming from a separate arrest on April 1.

The initial investigation began last May when large amounts of drugs used for K9 training were discovered to be missing.

"The NBPD had certain safeguards in place to ensure the drugs were secure and only accessible to select personnel," NBPD Capt. Brad Polczynski said in a press release. "The breach of security that allowed these substances to go missing is unacceptable, and we have taken immediate steps to reinforce safeguards, including enhanced surveillance and a re-evaluation of the method in which we store drugs for K9 training purposes."

Dodson was placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 17 after he became a suspect in the case. He was not a member of the K9 Unit.

On Monday, while still on paid administrative leave, Dodson reportedly drove his personal vehicle into the median on I-43 near Racine Avenue. The Waukesha Sheriff's Department arrested him for driving while intoxicated. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a personally-owned handgun, leading to the gun charge.

"We recognize the disappointment this case may cause our officers and community members," Polczynski said. "Let us be unequivocal – this is not who we are. The officers of the NBPD remain dedicated to serving this community with honor and professionalism, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that trust is restored and maintained."

Polczynski also noted that "Sgt. Dodson is allowed due process both as a criminal defendant and as an employee of the City of New Berlin."

A preliminary hearing in the misconduct case is scheduled for April 28.

