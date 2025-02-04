New Berlin man accused of impersonating US Border Patrol agent

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin man is accused of impersonating a federal Border Patrol agent twice in January.

Hank Glembin, 34, is charged with two counts of unauthorized use of identifying information and two counts of impersonating a peace officer. If convicted, he could face more than 10 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 25, Glembin approached a Muskego police officer who was handling a vehicle that had struck a deer near Racine Avenue and Cardinal Drive.

When asked if he was with Muskego Public Works, he claimed, "I’m off duty right now. I’m with Border Patrol." He was reportedly dressed in tactical attire, wearing a vest labeled "CBPBPA" and "DHS," and had a firearm, the complaint alleges.

Prosecutors said that although the officer had already requested help retrieving the deer, Glembin dragged it into the ditch himself. He then presented a fake credential card claiming he was a Department of Homeland Security agent.

As the officer walked back to her squad car, Glembin allegedly suggested they hang out sometime. The officer declined and informed him of her relationship status, to which Glembin responded, "What’s meant to be will be," the complaint states.

Later that evening, Glembin visited the Muskego Police Department to ask for the officer’s name. This raised suspicions about his status as a federal Border Patrol agent, according to the complaint.

Then, on Jan. 29, during a traffic stop, a New Berlin officer saw Glembin arrive in his Ford Ranger, again dressed like a Border Patrol agent. He wore a green tactical vest with a badge patch labeled "Agent" and a black hat with "CBP" written on it, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said he offered the officer assistance, stating he was bored after his shift, but the officer declined.

A New Berlin police officer contacted a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, who confirmed that Glembin was not an authorized federal agent and had misused the agency’s identifying information.

Later that evening, Glembin was pulled over in a high-risk traffic stop. Officers found him wearing a baseball cap reading "U.S. Border Patrol," a green tactical vest with a U.S. Border Patrol Unit patch, and a pouch containing a handgun magazine, the complaint states.

During questioning, Glembin admitted he was not a Border Patrol agent but expressed a desire to become one. He acknowledged approaching police while impersonating an agent and confessed to creating fake documents online for his own use.

Court records show Glembin is due for a hearing on Feb. 13.

