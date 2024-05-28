Watch Now
New Berlin crash: 1 dead, 3 injured in Monday morning crash

Posted at 11:52 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 00:52:40-04

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday, May 27, according to the New Berlin Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. near National Avenue and Racine. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The area near National Avenue between Glengarry and Barton Road was closed until around 3 p.m. Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the New Berlin Police Department.
Officials say drugs and alcohol don't seem to be a factor during their early investigation.

No further information has been released.

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Kaylee Staral