New Berlin Alderman responds to mistreatment of Fourth of July volunteers

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — New Berlin Alderman Joe Stribl posted a message to the Fourth of July celebration attendees condemning the poor treatment of volunteers that caused "several" of them to quit.

According to the message, the volunteers were called names, screamed at and ignored when they tried to be helpful and offer directions to those who needed assistance.

The post stated that most of the conflict arose surrounding a disagreement over parking.

Stribl spoke with TMJ4 and said the event is all about bringing the community together. He also wanted to remind the public that the event was 100% volunteer-based and the community raised 100% of the funding. The only contribution by the city was from the pay for police and fire department personnel, who are there for safety.

He said, "We are looking to tell people to be nice to one another," and that the event is for the community, by the community.

Read the full Facebook post below:

Stribl also said many of the vendors who are at the festival rely on the business they garner through the event.

The New Berlin Fourth of July Festival has continued annually for 57 years. Stribl has been part of the July 4th Commission for 12 years and currently serves as its Chair.

"Let's make tomorrow — and every day that follows — a true reflection of the best of New Berlin," Stribl wrote. "Let's be the kind, compassionate, and supportive community we are proud to call home."

Saturday is the final day to join in and celebrate the New Berlin July 4th Festival. From 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., there will be the 24th Annual Pie Bake-off, and other events are listed on the official schedule.

The second annual drone show will begin at about 9:30 p.m. An itinerary and additional details can be found here.

