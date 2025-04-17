Menomonee Falls nature-based nonprofit trying to protect mission from transmission line project

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls nonprofit said its mission to support the community through nature-based outreach is in jeopardy due to a major infrastructure project planned through its property.

The Promised Land Ranch and Preserve, a nonprofit that offers hiking trails, animal experiences, food assistance, and outdoor therapy, is among several properties in the path of a new high-voltage transmission line project proposed by the American Transmission Company (ATC).

The $400 million Mill Road–Granville Project includes constructing a new power line and substation, as well as upgrading current lines spanning portions of Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

Tim Winter, the ranch’s founder and president, said the news came as a shock.

"The only reason I know is because I’ve been thrown in the arena, and I feel like I’m running from lions," he said.

TMJ4 News Tim and Colleen Winter

Winter said the project could disrupt the ranch’s operations for several years and cut off essential access to parts of the property. ATC's initial notice arrived by mail, he said, with no prior conversations.

"I would have preferred that large corporate business owners and successful energy companies would’ve invited people to the table," he added.

According to ATC’s website, the project is designed to meet growing energy demand and maintain grid reliability. The plan was submitted to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin in October 2024 and is currently under review.

Watch: Nature-based nonprofit trying to protect mission from transmission line project

Local ranch threatened by new transmission line

"Our hiking trail and riding trail will become a construction zone for the next several years," Winter said. “You certainly can’t have school field trips or special needs individuals with wheelchairs here because it's dangerous."

Beyond preserving green space, Winter said the ranch plays a significant role in the lives of children, families, and individuals in the community.

"It’s something you feel inside that you only get from the outside," Winter smiled.

The property spans about 80 acres and has been in the family for generations.

"My great aunt assisted farmer Victor Hellman, who started this mission in the late ‘60s," Winter said. "We wanted to keep the legacy and outdoor therapy alive."

The organization, operating since 2017, offers hands-on experiences like harvesting hay, mini-golf, picking pumpkins, and bailing weeds.

"We want to serve the land as the land serves us," Winter said. "When you come to a place, leave it better than you found it."

Winter said he hopes ATC will work with him and his neighbors to keep their operations alive.

"We feel we’ll come back at the end of construction even stronger," he said. "But please help us to not just survive, but also have a future that looks better than the present."

The Promised Land Ranch and Preserve accepts volunteers and donations. To learn more about the ranch or support its mission, visit thepromisedlandranchandpreserve.com.

The proposed project includes a new substation near Mill and Marcy Roads in Menomonee Falls and a 138,000-volt transmission line to the Butler Substation in Wauwatosa. ATC has proposed two potential route alternatives for that portion. It also involves rebuilding and upgrading existing lines, including a voltage increase from 138 kV to 345 kV on one segment and pole replacements along routes extending to Germantown and New Berlin.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is holding public and private hearings through July.

