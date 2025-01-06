Mukwonago snowplow team helps clear blizzard in Kansas City

MUKWONAGO — While there’s little snow to plow in southeast Wisconsin, a team of local snowplow drivers has been battling a historic blizzard more than 500 miles away in Kansas City.

Paul Zervopoulos, an All Seasons Facility Maintenance driver in Mukwonago, has been working nearly 24 hours to clear roads.

“I’m kind of the only one out here,” he said in a video taken during his shift.

Kansas City was hit by a storm that produced one of the largest single-day snowfalls in the city’s history, with some areas receiving nearly a foot of snow over the past two days. The combination of snow, ice, and freezing rain has slowed cleanup.

“Down here, people don’t have equipment. It’s been never-ending snowfall and now a ton to remove,” Zervopoulos said. “I never thought I’d be in Kansas moving snow like in Wisconsin.”

He shared photos and videos of the storm’s aftermath, showing crashed cars and empty highways.

Morgan Ferrari, owner of All Seasons Facility Maintenance, received the call for help Thursday. She quickly organized a team of eight, including plow and sidewalk crews.

“We had them come here, we did a powwow, and they left by one in the morning and convoyed down to Kansas City,” Ferrari said.

Since arriving, the team has been working nonstop. Ferrari receives updates from their parent company about sites that need plowing and then routes her crews to where they’re most needed.

Ferrari said sending the team was an easy decision, and many, like Zervopoulos, volunteered eagerly.

“It’s kind of a playground. It’s great to make money because that’s what we’re in business for, but when you’re the expert, it’s nice to show that we know what we’re doing,” Ferrari said with a smile.

“They took the time to help and want to make sure everyone’s safe.”

Ferrari is hopeful the team will return by Wednesday, depending on how the cleanup progresses, so they can be ready for any snow Wisconsin might see.

“If we’re not going to get snow here, we might as well go to it,” she said with a laugh.

