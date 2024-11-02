Mukwonago school board member and business owner Vito Schwartz died Friday

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Vito Schwartz, a Mukwonago School Board member and co-owner of Semper Fi Roofing, died Friday evening.

Schwartz was on the school board for four years and was a veteran of the Marine Corps, according to a statement by from the Mukwonago Area School District.

"Vito was a vocal supporter of our district," MASD Superintendent Dr. Joe Koch said. "He will be greatly missed. We have a strong community and will work through the loss of Vito together."

TMJ4 reached out to Mukwanago police for more information about Schwartz's death and were told there is an investigation. However, authorities have not officially linked Schwartz's death with the information provided in the release.

According to the release, officers were sent to a home on County Highway E near County Highway EE for a report of two deceased people. Once they arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds from a small caliber gun.

Police say there was no indication the home was broken into and they are not looking for suspects. The investigation is ongoing and police have not released the names of the deceased.

This is an ongoing story.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip