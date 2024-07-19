WAUKESHA — Reaction is pouring in across Waukesha after the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County(YGWC) and Waukesha County Technical College(WCTC) announced the current Waukesha YMCA will close in several years.

“I’ve been here my whole life. I’ve been to other gyms, but nothing tops this one,” Carson Fritz, a lifelong Waukesha resident, said.

TMJ4 News Carson Fritz has been going to the Waukesha YMCA ever since he could walk. He’s disappointed to hear it may not be here in a few years and says it’s always really busy.

The announcement is part of a new partnership to build a new YMCA facility at the WCTC campus in Pewaukee.

As a result, the YMCA in downtown Waukesha will close once the new facility opens in the future.

Fritz is one of many who go to the YMCA daily.

“They care about the community and the people that come here. And, it’s right in the middle of everything. This is the gym for Waukesha,” Fritz explained.

Watch: Mixed reaction after YMCA says it will close downtown Waukesha facility

Waukesha residents react to plans to move downtown YMCA

In 2023, 58,380 people were part of memberships or programs with the YMCA of Great Waukesha County.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said in a statement to TMJ4 News that this is “a significant loss for our community.”

The current downtown location was built in 1954.

“I love the class offerings, but it’s a little outdated. The locker rooms are really small,” Beth O’Brien Schulz said on her way out from a water class.

TMJ4 News Beth O’Brien Schulz said she would make the drive to Pewaukee if it meant a newer and nicer facility. Still, there’s a convenience about having this one right across the street.

In a press release, the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County said the building “is well beyond its lifespan with aged infrastructure, accessibility barriers, and operational inefficiencies.”

“I would definitely drive to Pewaukee for bigger, better, and more options,” O’Brien-Schulz shared.

The two locations are about a 15-minute drive apart.

Leaders predict the project will take years, and the current facility won’t close until the new one opens.

YGWC will launch a capital campaign with a $30 million goal, including fundraising events, informational sessions, and community outreach to engage local businesses, residents, and stakeholders.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip