Midwest Gaming Convention kicks off today in Pewaukee, runs through Sunday

PEWAUKEE — Calling all board game enthusiasts! The annual Midwest Gaming Convention kicks off today in Pewaukee.

The family-friendly event begins at 8:30 a.m. at The Ingleside Hotel and runs until 8 p.m. If you can’t make it today, don’t worry—the convention continues through Sunday night.

Spencer Platt NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: The iconic board game Monopoly by toymaker Hasbro is displayed at a toy store on April 14, 2011 in New York City. As demand for board games and puzzles continues to weaken Hasbro's first-quarter profit plunged almost 71 percent. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Held every January, the event showcases non-digital gaming of all kinds, including family activities, board games, creator-run tabletop role-playing games, live-action role-playing events, miniatures, and more.

For more information, visit the convention’s website. To buy tickets, click here.

