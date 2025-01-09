Midwest Gaming Convention kicks off today in Pewaukee, runs through Sunday

PEWAUKEE — Calling all board game enthusiasts! The annual Midwest Gaming Convention kicks off today in Pewaukee.
The family-friendly event begins at 8:30 a.m. at The Ingleside Hotel and runs until 8 p.m. If you can’t make it today, don’t worry—the convention continues through Sunday night.
Held every January, the event showcases non-digital gaming of all kinds, including family activities, board games, creator-run tabletop role-playing games, live-action role-playing events, miniatures, and more.
For more information, visit the convention’s website. To buy tickets, click here.
