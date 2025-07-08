Menomonee Falls residents weigh in on $35.8M plan to expand police department and build training center

MENOMONEE FALLS — As Menomonee Falls continues to grow, some residents say they’re willing to pay more to support local safety services.

“I think it’s important to update,” said John Marrs, who moved to the village three years ago. “Everything wears out, and the way things are built changes over time.”

On Monday, the Village Board authorized staff to begin planning and financial preparations for a proposed $35.8 million expansion of the police department and construction of a new public safety training center.

Village Manager Mark Fitzgerald stated that the current police department, which was built nearly 25 years ago, no longer meets the community's needs.

He identified several deficiencies, including the absence of a clear front entrance, limited secure parking, and outdated holding areas for detainees.

The proposal includes reorganizing space in Village Hall, adding a secure garage, and modernizing key building systems.

It also outlines plans for a new training facility at the former Fire Station No. 4 site, featuring live burn rooms, scenario-based training, and technology-enhanced simulations for police and fire personnel.

The overall project includes about $20.9 million for police department and Village Hall renovations and $14.9 million for the training center, according to village staff.

“I think if it’s going to keep our community safe in the world we live in today, it’s worth it,” said resident Kathleen Kuhn.

According to Fitzgerald, approximately 70% of the project’s cost would be covered by impact fees collected from new residential, commercial, and industrial development. The remaining 30% would be funded through a 20-year debt levy supported by general taxpayers.

Based on current estimates, he said a property valued at $400,000 would see an annual tax increase of about $88—or $22 per $100,000 of value.

The Village Board plans to hold a public meeting in August. If the proposal advances, construction could begin as early as spring 2026.

“If it’s going to happen over a long period, and taxpayers are only covering 30%, maybe it is worth it,” Marrs said.

