Menomonee Falls police search for check fraud suspects

VILLAGE OF MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying two people accused of trying to utter a fraudulent check at Collins State Bank in Menomonee Falls.

Police say the pair attempted the transaction at the bank, located at N78W14651 Appleton Ave., on Dec. 3 at 2:17 p.m., before fleeing in a black 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan.

Menomonee Falls Police Department

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through its website, or use the P3 app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

