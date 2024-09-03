North Middle School increasing police presence on first day in wake of threat

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has deemed a threat made via social media concerning North Middle School not an "immediate threat."

In a letter sent to families from North Middle School on Monday evening, the district stated that the school and classes will continue as scheduled on Tuesday.

However, there will be an increased police presence at the school over the next several days as a precautionary measure, according to the letter.

“All threats are taken seriously. Police are notified, and officers and school administration work together to thoroughly investigate any threat,” the letter added. “Whether it is made verbally, in writing, by email, by text message, or online.”

The letter emphasized that anyone who makes a threat against a school could face criminal charges and that the school and district would respond as outlined in the student handbook.

The investigation is underway, and specific details of the investigation have not been shared.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip