Menomonee Falls Police asking for public's assistance in locating retail theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole $190.24 worth of merchandise from a HomeGoods on Falls Parkway this past Sunday.

The female suspect was last seen leaving in a white sedan, possibly a 2011-2014 Dodge Charger.

Menomonee Falls Police Department

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they have any information and to use the reference case 26-007161.

Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through their website www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

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