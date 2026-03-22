Menomonee Falls PD investigating hit-and-run crash in Metro Market parking lot

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning at the Metro Market on County Line Road.

The suspect was operating a dark gray sedan at around 11:54 a.m. when they struck an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot and had fled the scene.

Menomonee Falls Police Department

The Menomonee Falls police ask the public to contact Officer Riley with any information relating to the investigation.

To stay anonymous, you can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through their website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 phone app.

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