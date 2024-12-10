Menomonee Falls parents look to state to overrule banned book decision

MENOMONEE FALLS — Dozens of people attended a school board meeting in Menomonee Falls Monday night, protesting the district's decision to remove the children's book Love Makes a Family, which was banned earlier this year.

Following the ban, one family, Jesse and Michelle Cramer, filed a discrimination complaint against the Menomonee Falls School Board.

"I filed because every kid deserves to feel welcomed and valued in school. The removal of the book said otherwise," Michelle said.

After the district's HR director, school board, and superintendent dismissed the complaint, Cramer and other parents are now taking their case to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

The book was part of the district's optional 4K Family Traveling Read Aloud Books program.

District leaders removed it because it did not align with the district's Human Growth and Development Standard.

For Erin Vilar, a district parent, the ban has been painful. She is part of the LGBTQ community, and her wife passed away last year.

"My kids are still reeling from the grief of losing their other mom. Now, my youngest started asking, 'Why would leaders remove this book for having two moms? What's wrong with two moms?'" she said, visibly upset.

That's when Vilar decided to be brought into the complaint as well. She spoke Monday night about her experience and received a standing ovation.

All other community members who gave public comments also opposed the ban, asking the board to bring the book back.

Board president Nina Christensen read this statement Monday night:

"The Menomonee Falls School Board is aware of concerns about how a specific appeal is moving through our internal processes. Given the nature of the complaint, the board wishes to avoid any implications of bias or impartiality in decision-making. Thus, the board directed the appeal to the Department of Instruction, which is part of the process. The School District of Menomonee Falls looks forward to the DPI's decision. "

Following the meeting, both Christensen and Superintendent David Munoz declined to answer questions from reporters.

Cramer says the complaint was sent to the DPI for review. Parents are hopeful the state will step in and support LGBTQ families in the district.

"We hope DPI will recognize there's discrimination and reverse the decision," Vilar said. "We want the book back in schools and a more inclusive community," Vilar added.

