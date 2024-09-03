Menomonee Falls families send students off for first day of school

MENOMONEE FALLS — Shortly after 8 a.m., the cars and buses started pulling into the parking lot at Benjamin Franklin Elementary in Menomonee Falls.

“It’s like a new head start, and next year I get to see about Shady Lane, and I just keep growing up,” said Camilla Pipia, a second grader at Benjamin Franklin Elementary.

TMJ4 News Camilla Pipia, a 2nd grader at Benjamin Franklin Elementary, and Gabie Pipia, her mom. Gabie fought back tears as she dropped her daughter off, meanwhile, Camilla was thrilled to go see her friends and rule the school as a second grader.

Nearly 600 4K through second graders filed into the doors for the first day of school.

The first day wasn’t without its many special moments.

For parent Nicole Thompson, the first day included a missed bus ride.

“My son insisted he ride the bus this year,” Thompson said. “We see a couple of buses go by and we’re like, ‘That’s not his bus.’”

TMJ4 News Nicole Thompson is the mom of Gerron, a 1st grader at Benjamin Franklin Elementary. They had a bus blunder this morning and thought they missed the bus! As soon as they started driving, the bus pulled up in front of their house. It's their first full year at the district and she's excited for her son.

Thompson and her son decided to drive to school after they thought the bus wasn’t coming.

“We got to the stop sign and saw the bus pull in front of our house,” Thompson joked.

For other students and parents, the first-day goodbye was bittersweet.

“I’m so proud. I remember dropping her off at 4K. I’m sad because she’s a big girl now,” said Gabie Pipia, Camilla’s mom, through tears.

Some students made a beeline for the entrance, like second grader Nile Bratchett.

“I want to be a teacher. I want to be at this school,” Bratchett responded after being asked what job he wanted someday.

The Menomonee Falls School District and several others in Waukesha County all returned to school on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“Parents send their babies to us and we help them be the people they’re going to be,” said Justin Goffard, the principal at Benjamin Franklin. “The start of school is like a new year. It’s about hope and what’s to come.”

TMJ4 News Justin Goffard, Principal at Benjamin Franklin Elementary. Justin said school staff have been working all summer long and are ready to make this school year the best one yet!

