Meet this year's designer of the MACC Fund Star Ornament

EAST TROY, Wis. — This year's MACC Star designer has a flair for style and art.

Facing each day with grace and courage, 8-year-old Mary Schroeder of East Troy is redefining her acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis.

The symbolism in her artwork is illustrated with a bear paw, which is both a literal reference to the pet name she was given at birth and a figurative show of strength.

Mary and her family have received overwhelming love from their community, which Mary represented with a red heart symbolizing love. The word "believe" is written out to reflect the family's strong faith.

Mary hopes people will look at the ornament and feel as if they can overcome anything they set their minds to.

"You can make it if you just believe in yourself," Mary says.

With a smile that lights up a room and a heart of gold, diamonds, and sequins, Mary exemplifies the power of love.

