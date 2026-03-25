PEWAUKEE — A cup of coffee might not seem like a big deal, but for students in Pewaukee, it’s a chance to learn job skills, gain confidence, and prepare for life after graduation.

The business, called The Motley Brew, is run by students in the Pewaukee School District’s Life Skills and Beyond 18 programs, which help students with disabilities prepare for employment and independent living after high school.

Watch: Meet the students behind Pewaukee High School’s new coffee business

Meet the students behind Pewaukee High School’s new coffee business

“It helps me be more confident in talking to people,” said student Gabby Sliga, who works on customer service and cashier duties for the student-run coffee business.

TMJ4 News Left to right: Gabby Sliga, Amaya Brady, and Gen Schreck.

Two Pewaukee High School students reached out to TMJ4 News to highlight the pogram.

Students run all parts of the business, including packaging coffee, managing inventory, fulfilling online orders, marketing, and delivering products.

“We met with Anodyne, ordered some ground coffee, and talked with the school board about making it a business,” Gen Schreck, a student, smiled.

“Then we made it happen.”

Teachers said the program was created to give students real-world work experience and help bridge the gap between school and the workforce.

“Our student-run coffee shop provides students with employability skills and job skills to get them into the community,” said Pewaukee transition teacher Jill Thomas.

The business sells bagged coffee online, offers local delivery and pickup, and also sells drinks at school events and pop-up sales.

Because the business has made a profit, students can be paid for their work, giving them job experience they can add to a resume and use for future employment.

“It’s a launching pad to really practice those skills before they get a job in the community,” Becky Van Deraa, a special education teacher, said.

TMJ4 News Becky Van Deraa and Jill Thomas.

The Motley Brew launched in November and continues to grow through online orders, delivery, and sales at school events.

Teachers say one of the biggest changes they’ve seen in students is confidence.

“Watching their confidence grow has been amazing,” said special education teacher Becky Van Deraa.

“We’re definitely a motley crew — different sails, same ship, exceptional brew,” said Thomas.

For more information or to order coffee, you can visit their website.

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