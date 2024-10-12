Meet Roberta Pratt: The heartfelt lens behind Hamilton High's memories

SUSSEX — Every Friday night, you can find Roberta Pratt on the football field.

She’s not catching throws, though. She’s capturing the special moments of Hamilton High School students.

“I love it. I love being on the sidelines. I’m right in the middle of all the guys,” Pratt smiled.

TMJ4 News Roberta Pratt has volunteered as a photographer at Hamilton High for the past 17 years. She’s taken thousands of photos and shares them to the families for free.

For the past 17 years, Pratt has voluntarily taken photos of the Sussex Hamilton teams, groups, and activities.

“I always say it’s all about the kids,” Pratt said.

Her love for photography began when her sons, who went to Hamilton, took up basketball and football. She started taking pictures from day one, and what began as one season of photos, grew into a collection of 17.

Last year alone, Pratt took nearly 70,000 photos.

She does this all on top of her full-time job at a retirement & assisted living facility.

Almost every morning, Pratt wakes up at 3 a.m. to edit pictures. After work, she packs her camera bag and goes straight to school activities or sporting events.

Even though her own kids have graduated, she posts every photo she takes to social media for no cost.

“She has made keepsake memories for hundreds, if not thousands, of families in the districts,” Hamilton parent Joe Mirasola said. “Roberta is always a fixture on the sidelines, kind of a celebrity.”

TMJ4 News Joe Mirasola, dad of 5 Hamilton students. Roberta has photographed his kids in sports, and recently donated to the GoFundMe raising money to send Roberta abroad with the band.

One year, Pratt said her camera broke. In the weeks after, the community raised thousands of dollars to help purchase a new camera.

Pratt’s work has become a vital part of the community, preserving memories of Sussex, Hamilton High School, and beyond.

Bill Ecker, who shares the sideline with Pratt, attested to her talent and love of the community.

TMJ4 News Billy Eckert, Stats for Hamilton High School. Has worked on the sidelines with Roberta for 7-8 years.

“She takes phenomenal photos. We actually flew her down, took her to Disney World, and she took our wedding photos,” Ecker smiled.

“Every community should have a Roberta.”

Pratt said she plans to retire in three years on her 20th anniversary.

In between then, the Sussex community recently raised nearly $4,000 to send Pratt to Europe with the high school band at the end of the year.

