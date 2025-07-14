Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash while driving tractor in Waukesha County

OCONOMOWOC — A man driving a tractor was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Waukesha County, according to police.

Oconomowoc police say the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday when a black SUV crashed into the man.

The impact threw the man from the tractor, resulting in significant injuries.

Police are now searching for a black SUV, possibly a Volvo, which should have significant front-end damage from the collision.

According to authorities, there were no witnesses to the crash.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

