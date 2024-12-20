Man crashes into Sussex condo garage; suffers minor injuries

VILLAGE OF SUSSEX, wis. — Some residents of a Sussex condo are searching for another place to stay after a 63-year-old man drove into a garage at a condo on Water Tower Court on Thursday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s office said the man accidentally accelerated as he was pulling into the garage shortly before 4 p.m. on Dec. 19, crashing through the structure.
The man suffered minor injuries, and his vehicle was towed due to extensive damage.
The Sussex fire chief said power to the building was shut off, but no gas lines were hit.
It’s unclear how badly the building was affected, but the sheriff’s office said a restoration company responded to assess the damage, which appears to have displaced about four units.
A building inspector and the restoration company will determine when those affected can return, according to the fire chief.
Residents told TMJ4's Megan Lee they expect to be back home by tomorrow evening.
