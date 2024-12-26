Man charged in Christmas Eve hit-and-run that killed tow truck operator on I-94

VILLAGE OF WALES, Wis. — A 39-year-old Waukesha man accused of hitting and killing a 40-year-old tow truck operator on I-94 on Christmas Eve has been charged.

Christopher Sponholz faces a felony charge of hit-and-run involving death. He was issued a citation for "failure of occupant to notify police of accident."

Court records show he has a prior felony conviction and pleaded no contest to operating without a valid license in 2021.

Sponholz made his initial court appearance Thursday, Dec. 26, at 1 p.m. Authorities said he was estimated to be driving 80 mph when he struck Hussain Farhat, who was loading a disabled car on the freeway on Dec. 24.

In court, we learned Sponholz did not attempt to slow down and exited the freeway at the next exit.

He turned himself in the following day after the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip about a possible suspect vehicle at a residence in the Village of Wales. Investigators determined the vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the crash and recovered it from the residence.

Fellow tow truck drivers paid tribute to him Wednesday night.

TMJ4 spoke briefly with Farhat's family today as they made funeral arrangements. We will share those details when available. The family is encouraging other tow truck drivers to attend.

The court set a $750,000 cash bond for Sponholz. According tojail records,he remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail as of 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 25.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2025.

