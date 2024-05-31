Man accused of robbing Dousman bar with a machete wearing Halloween mask

DOUSMAN, Wis — A 53-year-old man is accused of robbing a bar in the Village of Dousman, with a machete, and injuring a bar patron. Police say he was wearing a Halloween mask.

Village of Summit police say the man entered the 'Dousman House Tavern' near N. Main St & Grove St., around 2 a.m. on May 30, and demanded money from the bartender.

They say he swung his machete around, wounding a bar patron, a 50-year-old man, in the head, arm, and abdomen.

Police then say the 53-year-old man ran from the bar, and drove off in a vehicle, despite efforts made to stop the vehicle. The man then hit a culvert, went airborne, and struck a We Energies pole, before coming to a rest against a tree, and being ejected from the vehicle.

The 53-year-old was taken to the hospital, and later arrested on charges of attempted first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree robbery, drunk driving, and violating probation.

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office will review the case for possible charges within the next several days.

