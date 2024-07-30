Local veterans honored with Dream Flight; "Giving back to those who give"

WAUKESHA — Eight local veterans took to the skies at the Waukesha County Airport Tuesday for a Dream Flight.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized like that,” Don Fuller, from Menomonee Falls, smiled. “It looks like a beautiful day to go for a plane ride.”

Fuller, 87 years old, is a Korean War Veteran. He first volunteered for the draft in 1958.

The opportunity, called a Dream Flight, honors veterans nationwide for their military service.

Waukesha-area veterans took a ride Tuesday in a Boeing Stearman open-air cockpit biplane.

“It’s just like riding in a car with the window down,” Fuller joked.

Dream Flights is a non-profit organization honoring military veterans and seniors. Darryl Fisher started the organization back in 2011.

“Our mission is to give back to those that give. I’ve never done anything in my life where, in a 20-minute period, I see a change in people,” Fisher explained.

The group has been flying in Waukesha for the past ten years.

In September, the non-profit will fly its 7000th veteran to date.

Local veterans from Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Port Washington, Milwaukee, and Grafton took turns boarding the plane, taking off, and flying around Waukesha County.

Cheering them on from the hangar were dozens of family, friends, and loved ones.

“It’s representing the country really in a small way. It’s an honor. He’s just a sweet man and this is important to him,” Susan Head, Fuller’s daughter, smiled.

Before take-off, state and local representatives attended a morning program.

The Waukesha Fire Department, Quilts of Honor, and American Legion Post 294 also took part in the day to honor our local heroes.

The flights are made possible through sponsors like Direct Supply. Fisher said the company was the group’s first donation.

