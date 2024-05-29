Local veterans help build The Wall That Heals to honor loved ones lost in Vietnam

HARTLAND — With extra care, a group of around 50 volunteers spent Wednesday creating a wall, beam-by-beam, in Hartland’s Nixon Park.

It’s not just any wall though.

The 7.5-foot high and 375-foot-long structure is called The Wall That Heals, a traveling exhibit honoring the lives lost in the Vietnam War.

“It is the wall that heals. It always was and that’s why it’s our memorial,” Wally Kangas said.

Kangas is a long-time Menomonee Falls resident and Vietnam Veteran. He lost six of his comrades while on tour. He also lost his cousin.

“A day of reflection like today is ultimate. You come home to see those with whom you served and the dedication for the brotherhood and sisterhood,” Kangas said through tears.

The memorial— three-quarters the size of the original— travels to a different town every weekend.

This weekend, it’s found a temporary home in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“I have a cousin on the wall, Dennis Babcock. He died in Vietnam,” Jim Babcock, a Desert Storm veteran, explained.

On Wednesday, Babcock carried and placed the wall panel containing his cousin’s name. He died when he was only 19.

“I feel honored to do that. It gives closure that they’re being remembered in some way.”

Other volunteers from all across Wisconsin joined Babcock and Kangas to place the panels containing the 58,281 names of those who served.

There are 67 Vietnam Veterans whose names are on The Wall and who listed Waukesha County as their home of record. Three are actually from Hartland.

“Every single community is happy to see you come, but to see a community like this that brings 50 or 60 volunteers to put this out in one day,” Tim Tetz, the site manager, paused.

“The magic here is what unfolds at The Wall. People who haven’t seen each other for years, stories of people. It’s incredible.”

This traveling exhibit, including a mobile Education Center, enables veterans and their families to experience the memorial and begin the healing process.

“The opportunity for families, children, and people who served to see this here to pay tribute to our men and women is second to none,” Kangas smiled.

The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours a day beginning May 30th, until closing Sunday, June 2nd at 2:00 pm. The event is free and open to all.

For more information, a schedule of events, or to learn about Waukesha County’s hometown heroes, you can visit Hartland’s website.

