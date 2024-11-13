Local trapper shares risk of rats as more Waukesha neighbors speak up

WAUKESHA — After a Waukesha neighbor told TMJ4 he had captured his 40th rat in 2024, others began reaching out with similar stories.

Neighbors, landlords, and business owners reported their rat sightings, with some describing rodents digging through brick walls.

“I’m trying to get the community to understand what we have,” Scott Boris, one of the residents, said. He showed a neighbor his trash can, saying, “I opened my lid, and there were two of them lying there.”

Reece Field, a licensed trapper in Wisconsin since 2011, also contacted TMJ4 after seeing the story. Field, who has lived in Waukesha, said the rat problem has worsened in recent years.

“In the last two or three years, there’s been a significant increase in rats unlike anything I’ve seen before,” Field said. “I don’t think people realize how bad it can get.”

TMJ4 News

Field said the rodents can not only ruin homes and cars but also pose a health risk.

However, city data shows 73 rat complaints have been made so far this year, down from 124 at the same time in 2023.

TMJ4’s Waukesha County reporter, Kaylee Staral, went to city hall Tuesday after neighbors asked for help.

The director of the city’s Community Development Department was in a meeting, and the mayor’s office said no one was available for an interview Tuesday.

“If left unchecked, they’ll overrun a city like here in Waukesha,” Field warned. “It should be more of a concern for people. I do think the city should have a team of people like myself who specialize in that.”

Field said it’s in everyone's best interest to not put off proper pest management, even offering up his own services. Field can be reached at rgftrapper@gmail.com.

Along with hiring pest control, the city recommends removing outdoor food sources, using tight lids on trash cans, and emptying them regularly.

The city keeps track of all complaints and sends out mailers to neighborhoods impacted. If people have concerns, they can reach out to the City’s Community Development Department.

