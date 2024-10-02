Local animal shelters prepare for 100+ animals impacted by Hurricane Helene

WAUKESHA — Local animal shelters and volunteers are preparing for the arrival of more than 100 shelter pets impacted by Hurricane Helene on Wednesday morning at the Waukesha County Airport.

“They might not make it down there, and we’re giving them another chance at life,” said Cindy Szymek, a volunteer with the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS). She has helped with dozens of transports during her 14 years of volunteer work.

This time, HAWS in Waukesha, along with several other Wisconsin shelters, IS gearing up for one of their largest transport operations to date.

“Hurricanes, especially around this time of year, are a common reason we help, but this is a bigger number than our typical transport,” said Maggie Tate-Techtmann, executive director of HAWS.

The animals are coming from Florence, South Carolina, where they were all housed in shelters before the hurricane struck. As shelters in South Carolina receive an influx of displaced pets from other states, they need more room.

HAWS, in partnership with the nonprofit Greater Good Charities, stepped up to take already-sheltered pets to Wisconsin shelters.

“We’re helping clear out shelters so animals that have loving families down there can get back home," Tate-Techtmann explained.

“It’s kind of like a wedding where you do a lot of planning, and it’s over really quickly, but we have an incredible team that understands animal welfare,” she added.

The shelter pets will depart from Florence Regional Airport in South Carolina early on Wednesday, October 2, and are expected to land in Waukesha around noon. From there, various shelters across the state will take the animals to their new homes.

In the days following their arrival, the animals will be evaluated and receive necessary follow-up medical care before being made available for adoption, typically within 2 to 3 days.

“It’s pure joy. The first time I did it, there were tears in my eyes. They came all this way, and we’re giving them another chance,” Szymek said with a smile.

Pets on the flight are fully vetted and health-certified by a local licensed veterinarian, according to HAWS.

Receiving shelters include: HAWS, the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Elmbrook Humane Society, Washington County Humane Society, Wisconsin Humane Society, Dane County Humane Society, Eau Claire Humane Association, and Green County Humane Society.

HAWS is currently running a "Name Your Price" special for all adoptable pets ages six months and older. For more information or to apply for adoption,visit their website.

