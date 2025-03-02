Kansas police arrest suspect for Wisconsin double homicide, case details unclear

WAKEENEY, Kan. — The WaKeeney Police Department (WPD) has taken a juvenile from Wisconsin into custody as a "person of interest" in a double homicide.

Officers said they initially stopped the car because the suspect did not stop at a stop sign. Officers found out the car was stolen out of Wisconsin and the juvenile was wanted.

Wisconsin authorities told police in Kansas that the juvenile may be armed with a handgun and a press release said the authorities found "items consistent with that information" in the car.

According to WPD, all evidence from the car has been collected and is being held for Wisconsin law enforcement.

The suspect was arrested and was brought to a youth detention facility in Kansas. They are waiting for extradition to Wisconsin, but WPD said the timeline has not yet been established.

The Trego County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.

Authorities have not released which Wisconsin case is related to the arrest.

This is a developing story.

