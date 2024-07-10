Jake's Restaurant in Brookfield faces foreclosure sale

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Foreclosure proceedings are underway for Jake's Restaurant, a popular Brookfield restaurant.

Former Jake's restaurant employee recalls work experience

TMJ4 has reported on issues at the longtime restaurant which is now closed, including a bill for $75,000 in unpaid sales taxes, employees not getting paid, and people not being able to use gift cards.

A foreclosure sale of the property by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is scheduled for Aug. 14.

