'It’s a fitting tribute': Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial to be unveiled at Grede Park

The new memorial honoring the Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy victims will be held Thursday at Grede Park at 4:39 p.m.

It's been nearly three years since six people were killed and dozens more were hurt when a man drove through the city's Christmas parade in 2021.

Bob Lawrence has lived in Waukesha since 1972 and says he can remember exactly what he felt when he heard the news.

TMJ4

"Waukesha does have a storied history and this is a very sad part of it now," said Bob Lawrence, who lives in Waukesha. "I had just gotten off a plane in Florida to be with family and it was on the national news and I remember my family member saying well don’t you live in Waukesha? Yeah and then they told the story I couldn’t believe it what an unbelievably sad and horrible story it was.”

Watch: Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial to be unveiled Thursday morning.

Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy memorial to be unveiled today

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with Lawrence as crews put the finishing touches on the memorial Wednesday morning.

"I think it's a real find artist tribute to what took place," said Lawrence.

The memorial has six concrete ribbons and benches to honor the six victims. Hand-made blue tiles created by community members are also displayed at the park.

TMJ4

"I think it’s a fitting tribute to the terrible victims of the tragedy, but also to the people of Waukesha who came together to support each other and the families of those involved," said Lawrence. "There’s so many people that were injured as well as the six people that were killed. It’s really tragic.”

Lawrence runs a walking group in Waukesha and shares history about the city with others as they make their way around different areas. Lawrence said this tragedy is very hard to discuss but is hopeful the community can continue to heal and grow stronger together.

“Well, I hope that people never forget the other people who were injured as well as the poor victims that were killed during," said Lawrence. "I’m just grateful that people have given money lots of money to build this memorial. I think it’s great."

TMJ4's Waukesha County reporter, Rebecca Klopf found the Parade Memorial Fund raised all the money needed for construction. Half of it, $600,000 came from the city, and the other half was community donations.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip