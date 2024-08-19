'I feel glamourous as myself': Inclusive fashion show celebrates local people with disabilities

OCONOMOWOC — Models across southeast Wisconsin worked the runway Sunday for a Milwaukee nonprofit’s first inclusive fashion show.

“I feel glamorous as myself,” Gracyn Altenburg, a 12-year-old model, smiled.

GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee hosted the Runway of Joy Fashion Show to celebrate the beauty and diversity of people with Down syndrome and other disabilities.

More than 20 people with disabilities walked the runway and showed off their talents.

“For years, we’ve been wanting to do something to showcase our friends with disabilities,” Sara Van Deurzen, the Operations Director at GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee, said.

“Seeing our friends represented in clothing, in marketing, and even in government empowers them and their families.”

Watch: Inclusive fashion show celebrates local people with disabilities

Gigi’s Playhouse partnered with Kohl’s, which donated clothing and accessories from their adaptive clothing lines for the models to wear.

They also partnered with Journey21, a new enrichment center for adults with disabilities in Oconomowoc.

“That’s one of the areas that needs a lot of support. Yes, they’re an hour away, but we chose this location bc Journey21 is a new collaborating partner with us,” Van Deurzen explained.

The fashion show was also a way to raise awareness and funds for GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee.

The nonprofit provides free programs and services to people with disabilities.

“The joy in the room is outstanding. You can see it on everyone’s faces,” Van Deurzen said.

The event on Sunday had close to 200 people, including friends and families there to cheer their loved ones on.

“She had some nerves in the beginning, but to see her overcome them and do it was great,” Gracyn’s mom beamed.

“She’s glowing today.”

Gigi’s House is always looking for more volunteers. For more information, you can visit their website.

