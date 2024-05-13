I.d. in Delafield makes People magazine's list of 50 most beautiful restaurants

In Today's Talker — People magazine has released its list of the 50 most beautiful restaurants in the United States.

An eatery in our area made the list — I.d. in Delafield was named the most beautiful restaurant in Wisconsin.

According to People, the showstopper at the restaurant is the ceiling. It's painted with confetti-hued pop-art that matches the dining room's lively, playful energy.

Here are the most beautiful places to eat in a few of our neighboring states, according to the list:



PAO in Detroit, Michigan RH Rooftop Restaurant in Edina, Minnesota Tre Dita in Chicago, Illinois, and Mulberry Street Tavern in Des Moines, Iowa

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip