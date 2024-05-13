Watch Now
NewsWaukesha County

Actions

I.d. in Delafield makes People magazine's list of 50 most beautiful restaurants

Ceiling at I.d. in Delafield, which made People magazine's list of 50 most beautiful restaurants
<a href="https://www.iddelafield.com/gallery">https://www.iddelafield.com/gallery</a>
Ceiling at I.d. in Delafield, which made People magazine's list of 50 most beautiful restaurants<br/>
Ceiling at I.d. in Delafield, which made People magazine's list of 50 most beautiful restaurants
Posted at 6:36 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 08:21:37-04

In Today's Talker — People magazine has released its list of the 50 most beautiful restaurants in the United States.

An eatery in our area made the list — I.d. in Delafield was named the most beautiful restaurant in Wisconsin.

According to People, the showstopper at the restaurant is the ceiling. It's painted with confetti-hued pop-art that matches the dining room's lively, playful energy.

Here are the most beautiful places to eat in a few of our neighboring states, according to the list:

  1. PAO in Detroit, Michigan
  2. RH Rooftop Restaurant in Edina, Minnesota
  3. Tre Dita in Chicago, Illinois, and
  4. Mulberry Street Tavern in Des Moines, Iowa

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us:
At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

klopf.jpg

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
PROFILE PIC STAREL.png

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Kaylee Staral