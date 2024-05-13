I.d. in Delafield makes People magazine's list of 50 most beautiful restaurants

In Today's Talker — People magazine has released its list of the 50 most beautiful restaurants in the United States.
An eatery in our area made the list — I.d. in Delafield was named the most beautiful restaurant in Wisconsin.
According to People, the showstopper at the restaurant is the ceiling. It's painted with confetti-hued pop-art that matches the dining room's lively, playful energy.
Here are the most beautiful places to eat in a few of our neighboring states, according to the list:
- PAO in Detroit, Michigan
- RH Rooftop Restaurant in Edina, Minnesota
- Tre Dita in Chicago, Illinois, and
- Mulberry Street Tavern in Des Moines, Iowa
