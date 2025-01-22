How to protect your pipes from freezing: Waukesha restoration company offers advice

WAUKESHA — As frigid temperatures grip the region, residents may face a common winter challenge: frozen pipes.

In some cases, frozen pipes can burst, leading to significant water damage and expensive home repairs.

Seth Dougherty, a team member at SERVPRO of Southwest Waukesha, is well-acquainted with these emergencies. His team specializes in responding to water damage, and during extreme cold snaps, their phones are constantly ringing.

"Last year, we had 110 calls in one day," Dougherty shared. "This morning, we've already received several calls."

Dougherty stressed the importance of taking preventative measures to avoid frozen pipes.

"Make sure you're properly insulating pipes, especially those near cold drafts, windows, or ductwork," he advised.

He explained that pipes and water meters can freeze within hours of exposure to subzero temperatures, particularly in exterior walls or unheated areas.

To prevent freezing, Dougherty recommends wrapping pipes in insulation or heat tape.

Additionally, he suggests ensuring basements and other areas with pipes are adequately heated.

Signs that your pipes may be frozen include unusually cold water temperatures or low water flow.

If you discover frozen pipes, Dougherty advises taking swift but careful action.

"Check the area first," he said. "Open cupboards to allow warm air to circulate, and use a hair dryer to thaw the pipes slowly."

Another crucial tip: keep the water running. "If you haven't turned on your faucets to at least a slow drip, do that now," Dougherty urged.

Keeping water flowing reduces the risk of freezing and potential damage.

The city of Waukesha echoes these precautions and encourages residents to follow these tips to avoid potential pipe issues this winter.