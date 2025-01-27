Watch Now
NewsWaukesha County

Actions

How this Charity Home in Delafield shines a light on mental health

Steph Connects with Miller Marriott Construction Company
Posted
and last updated

DELAFIELD, Wis. — Miller Marriott Construction Company, with the support of its suppliers, vendors and subcontractors, has donated land, design services, construction management and more to build a charity home.

Proceeds from the sale of the home will support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and other mental health organizations.

Charity home in Delafield

Chris and Kirsten Miller, successful home builders, are behind the project. Their latest work is a nearly 4,000-square-foot Victorian-inspired house in Delafield.

Watch: How this Charity Home in Delafield shines a light on mental health

How Delafield's ‘Charity House’ shines a light on mental health

The new construction features a traditional floor plan with modern finishes, but its true beauty lies in the hope it represents.

The couple has experienced the impact of mental health challenges within their family.

Chris and Kirsten Miller

They wanted to use their platform to raise awareness of mental health conditions and support services for individuals and their families.

To learn more, visit their website.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

klopf.jpg

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
PROFILE PIC STAREL.png

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Kaylee Staral