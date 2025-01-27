How this Charity Home in Delafield shines a light on mental health

DELAFIELD, Wis. — Miller Marriott Construction Company, with the support of its suppliers, vendors and subcontractors, has donated land, design services, construction management and more to build a charity home.

Proceeds from the sale of the home will support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and other mental health organizations.

Chris and Kirsten Miller, successful home builders, are behind the project. Their latest work is a nearly 4,000-square-foot Victorian-inspired house in Delafield.

The new construction features a traditional floor plan with modern finishes, but its true beauty lies in the hope it represents.

The couple has experienced the impact of mental health challenges within their family.

They wanted to use their platform to raise awareness of mental health conditions and support services for individuals and their families.

To learn more, visit their website.

