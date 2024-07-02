How a Sussex woman’s journey with breast cancer led to a nonprofit helping others

SUSSEX — More than 100 people came together at Fairways of Woodside in Sussex to support local women with breast cancer.

TMJ4, Kaylee Staral Board members of 'Just Breathe for Breast Cancer' hosted their first annual golf-outing to raise money. The goal is to help women and families focus on healing and recovery by easing the financial burden of treatment. At the fundraiser, they raised more than $10,000.



The golf-outing on June 24 was hosted by the nonprofit 'Just Breathe for Breast Cancer'.

“As I was going through my diagnoses, I told myself to breathe because you can’t cry while you take deep breaths,” Kelly Etzel explained.

TMJ4, Kaylee Staral

Kelly Etzel from Sussex was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Even while she continues to receive treatment today, she is leading a nonprofit called 'Just Breathe for Breast Cancer' to help others in our area going through a similar situation.

Etzel, a mother and a nurse, had the idea for the group after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

The goal is to help women and families focus on healing and recovery by easing the financial burden of treatment.

“When I was diagnosed with stage 4, we got hit with a $30,000 out-of-pocket medical bill. And so I did this because I want to help people,” Etzel said through tears.

Through physical, mental, and financial hardship, the people around her came together to help her.

“Sitting there and feeling that love made me want not to have other women feel the same thing,” Etzel explained.

In the past month, the non-profit delivered the first checks to three local women fighting breast cancer.

“And I cried every time. Every single time,” Etzel said.

During June’s golf fundraiser, they raised over $10,000 to continue that work.

Currently, the organization has applications available at area hospitals. They are open to anyone with breast cancer who needs financial help.

For more information on how to get involved or to donate, you canvisit their website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip