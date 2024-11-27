BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Shauna Firmiss has always lived a life of service, fighting for our country and fighting for others who serve too.

Firmiss joined the Marine Corps right out of high school in 2003 and was deployed to Iraq.

But her service doesn’t end there.

Most recently, Firmiss was a finalist in this year’s Ms. Veteran America competition. Each year, female veterans nationwide come together for the event, raising awareness and funds for the more than 55,000 homeless women veterans in the U.S. through an organization called Final Salute Inc.

“This mission is personal,” Firmiss said.

Years after her military service, she went through a divorce and found herself without a home as a single mother.

“There wasn’t VA help for me. I lived in a hotel for three weeks and an Airbnb for five weeks,” she said. “I didn’t know where to go, and no one could help me. I was grasping at straws.”

How a Brookfield mom and Iraq War veteran fights for homeless women veterans

That struggle motivated her to compete.

“I was really disappointed,” she said. “I saw the need and experienced it firsthand.”

Now, Firmiss is using her platform to help others.

For years, she's organized local fundraisers and been a part of events for veterans. Her goal is to ensure no veteran feels alone or goes through what she did.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping veterans,” Firmiss said. “I have 50-100 people I check in with on a weekly basis just to say ‘how are you?’”.

She continues to reach out to local organizations and connect veterans with the resources they need.

“In the military, having a purpose is one of the big things and one of the things veterans miss when they’re out," she explained.

Firmiss is also asking more people to thank veterans and support our country's women veterans in need.

For more about Ms. Veteran America and its mission, visit Final Salute Inc.

