‘He’s an amazing man’: Pewaukee WWII navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A WWII Veteran in Pewaukee celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday afternoon surrounded by four generations of family to mark the occasion.

Tony Baudo’s family told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin they wanted to bring the family together in his honor to highlight his legacy while they still could.

“He’s an amazing man and he’s got an amazing life,” Tony’s oldest Bob Baudo said. “He’ll do anything for anybody. His whole life, you know, hard working 45 years at the same place, church-going guy, he’s the kind of guy you wanted to be your neighbor.”

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Tony's Baudo's children, Bob (left), Steve (middle), Tony Jr. (right) celebrate their dad's 100th birthday with family in Pewaukee.

Tony’s middle son Steve Baudo said the father of three signed up to serve his country after Pearl Harbor. To do so, Tony who was underage at the time, got his parents to sign a waiver so he could join early.

“It takes a lot of guts,” Steve said. “He was in this ship that could have got sunk at any time and he was usually below deck, worked in the engine room so if something happened, he probably wouldn’t get out.”

“I can’t imagine being in that situation,” he added.

During Sunday’s festivities, Tony was also recognized by Modern Woodmen of America for his service and contributions to his community.

Ben Banasik, a financial representative with the insurance company, presented Tony with an award and pledged to donate 100 dollars to the charity of his choice.

“We just sometimes have to take a step back and realize what they did,” Banasik said of WWII veterans.

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News WWII veteran Tony Baudo surrounded by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as he marks 100 years of life.

As they celebrated his life, family members acknowledged making it to a century doesn’t happen without the challenges of old age but at 100-years-old one thing that’s remained intact is Tony’s sense of humor.

When Tony said the key to living a long life was being healthy his son Steve joked maybe his father wasn’t the best example.

“You’re right don’t smoke cigars like I did,” Tony said laughing. “Only I didn’t smoke em that long it was just a short phase of my life.”

As for how Tony feels about turning 100, he said he’s grateful to have had a family that treated him well throughout his entire lifetime.

“I’m happy I made it but that’s far enough,” he said.

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Tony Baudo's granddaughter kisses him on cheek during his 100th birthday celebration.

