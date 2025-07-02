“He touched so many lives”; Sisters remember Pewaukee man killed in motorcycle crash

DELAFIELD — The sisters of 29-year-old Colton Jose say he was the kind of person who could walk into a room of strangers and leave with a room full of friends.

Breanna Jose and Ciarra Cason Colton Jose

A Sussex Hamilton High School graduate and tradesman, Colton was known for his ability to fix anything — and for his deep love for his family, his dog, and his young nephews.

“He just wanted kids of his own,” his sister Ciarra Carson said, choking back tears. “He was the best uncle there could possibly be.”

Jose died June 25 after a crash while riding his motorcycle westbound on I-94 in Delafield.

According to a criminal complaint, traffic had slowed when Jose rear-ended an SUV and flew into another lane, where a second vehicle struck him and kept going.

First responders performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers used surveillance video, a broken car part found at the scene, and a 911 hang-up call to trace the second vehicle to Scott Botcher, the village manager of Fox Point.

Troopers pulled him over the next day and noted front-end damage to his black BMW. When questioned, Botcher said, “I think I hit the motorcycle,” later adding, “I don’t know what I hit.”

Investigators also reviewed highway camera footage and observed multiple instances where Botcher struggled to stay in his lane both before and after the crash.

He now faces a misdemeanor charge of hit-and-run involving an attended vehicle. If convicted, Botcher could face a fine between $300 and $1,000, up to six months in jail, or both, under Wisconsin law.

TMJ4 News attempted to contact Botcher for comment by phone and in person but did not receive a response.

The Village of Fox Point called the incident “horribly sad”, adding that Botcher would use accrued paid time off as the legal process continues.

A statement from the Village Board President went on to say, "As to Scott’s situation, the Village is still gathering information and will not rush to any judgment."

TMJ4 News Breanna Jose and Ciarra Cason

For Colton’s family, the focus is on remembering who he was — not just how he died.

“He brought home riding lawnmowers to teach my son how they worked,” Carson said. “He got the kids into little Power Wheels and even made ramps so they could pretend to do oil changes.”

“He went on cheeseburger dates with his dog every month,” added his sister, Breanna Jose. “He just had the biggest heart.”

Jose worked in the trades, including fixing cranes and machinery. His sisters say he was the one everyone called when something broke — and he always answered.

“He’d pick up and say, ‘What do you want?’ because he already knew,” Carson said with a laugh.

Breanna Jose and Ciarra Cason Colton Jose

On the day he died, Colton had just left his sister’s house and planned to run a few errands before returning.

“We can’t imagine his last moments,” Carson said. “But we’re so thankful for everyone who tried to help. Knowing he wasn’t alone means the world to us.”

WATCH: “He touched so many lives”; Sisters remember Pewaukee man killed in motorcycle crash

Remembering Colton Jose: Killed in Delafield hit-and-run

As they grieve, the family is urging others not to take time for granted — and to carry forward the love Colton gave so freely.

“If everyone who loved Colton, and who Colton loved, could carry that love forward, the world would be a better place,” Jose said.

His family has created a GoFundMe to help fund funeral costs.

Breanna Jose and Ciarra Cason Colton Jose, Ciarra Cason, and family.

Read the Village of Fox Point's full statement:

The Village of Fox Point is learning about allegations involving Village Manager Scott Botcher, and we are aware that Scott has been charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court. It is horribly sad.



Right now, we are focusing on our team at the Village. We have an amazing team, and our Assistant Village Manager, our Department Heads, and our employees are well positioned to ensure Village operations continue uninterrupted. Their attention is on doing the good work for the community, and their dedication and focus are greatly valued during this difficult time.



As to Scott’s situation, the Village is still gathering information and will not rush to any judgment. Nor will the Village do anything that may compromise any law enforcement investigation or criminal process. Scott has served the Village for more than a decade. Scott is a human being, and the Village will treat him with grace and dignity during this difficult time. Village Board President Christine Symchych

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip