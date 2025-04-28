HAWS, Carroll University celebrate 7th 'graduation' day

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Dogs from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) that have been living with Carroll University animal behavior students this semester will celebrate “Graduation Day” and be placed in their adoptive homes on Monday.

For the seventh semester, Carroll University and HAWS have partnered to pair shelter dogs with students in the Advanced Skills in Canine Management and Training course. The dogs live with the students for the entire semester, allowing adoptable dogs a respite from the shelter setting, while also giving students the chance to develop real world, hands-on behavior skills.

Students share progress reports via posts on the program’s Facebook page throughout the semester. Since its inception in 2020, more than three dozen dogs have participated in the program.

A number of students have permanently adopted their foster dogs, while several families assisting with the program have also adopted from this group.

This semester’s shelter dog participants were Tristan, Janice, Tucker, Bubbles and Princess. All five dogs have secured forever homes.

