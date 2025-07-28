Hartland neighbors raise concerns about possible relocation of baseball field

HARTLAND — A proposal to relocate the baseball field at Hartbrook Park to make room for a new police station and Village Hall has generated significant concern from residents over the loss of parkland and lack of public input.

“There was no communication to citizens about what was being proposed,” Kris Tomkiewicz, a neighbor, said.

"When you take away green space, it doesn’t come back.”

Police Chief Torin Misko highlighted the limitations of the department’s current building, showing a cramped detective’s office tucked into what once served as a storage closet, as well as insufficient room for evidence.

“Not even 10 feet deep — it can quickly put us in a bind if we have a big case,” he said during a recent tour.

In 2022, Misko raised these concerns with Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill, prompting a facilities needs analysis.

Pfannerstill says Hartbrook Park emerged as the leading option for the site of a new police department due to its central location and village ownership, which could reduce public costs.

“We evaluated other park space, village-owned land, and expanding where we are now,” he explained.

“Hartbrook came to the top. And the village is moving with the police because those buildings are connected, and it’s easier and better for the longevity of Hartland.”

A viewer reached out to TMJ4 News with concerns, and neighbors such as Tomkiewicz voiced frustration over what they describe as a lack of outreach.

“I was angry. I was upset,” Kris Tomkiewicz, a neighbor, said. “There was no communication. The Village Board says we have to go through the minutes — If you’re on the Village Board, it’s your job to make sure everyone has an idea what’s going on.”

The Village Board discussed the plan during its July 14 meeting, at which many neighbors showed up and raised similar concerns. Kelley Ryder and Tim Walters were among those who questioned transparency and asked the board to consider other sites.

Tomkiewicz and others have since distributed fliers and organized petitions. She told TMJ4 News she’s not opposed to a new facility—just the location.

Trustee Tim Hallquist confirmed that, if approved, the Hartbrook Park baseball field could be relocated to Centennial Park.

Pfannerstill estimates the project cost to be between $24.5 million and $29.5 million.

“This building’s over 100 years old. Let’s take us through the next 100 years in a better building that allows us to be the most effective and efficient with how we police and use our resources,” Misko said.

The Village Board has not taken a final vote, but rather is now looking into renderings and next steps.

Pfannerstill invited residents to upcoming informational sessions and tours of the current station.

