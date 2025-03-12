Watch Now
Hartland Fire Department responds to large fire at Waste Management facility

According to HFD, crews responded to the fire located in the city's industrial park around just after 5 p.m.
HARTLAND, Wis. — The Hartland Fire Department (HFD), along with other mutual aid agencies, responded to a commercial fire near Progress and Cardinal on Wednesday.

Bystanders are asked to stay clear of the area to give crews space to work.

In a video shared with TMJ4 thick black smoke could be seen from miles away. The smoke appears to be under control, according to TMJ4's crew, which arrived on the scene around 5:40 p.m.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire. The nearby Wisconsin Athletic Club was evacuated and is closed for the day as a precaution.

TMJ4 reached out to the HFD chief; however, she was not able to provide any information, as she was at the scene.

