Sussex Hamilton band members to perform in New Year's Day Parade in Rome

Members of the Sussex Hamilton School District Marching Band will perform in the New Year's Day Parade in Rome! It's part of a festival of music and culture in the center of the city.

“I believe that the power of travel opens up people’s worlds tremendously, and using musical performance as a way to access and connect with different people and cultures is an extremely valuable and powerful learning opportunity,” explains Hamilton High School Band Director Jon Waite.

During the week-long trip, students will get to visit museums and ancient buildings.

Lizzie Bone, Director of Rome New Year, says she's delighted to have the Wisconsin group participate in the parade.

Their reputation speaks volumes. This will be a wonderful experience for these talented young musicians to travel to one of the most incredible cities in the world, soak up the culture and history and perform on the global stage," she said.

The parade will be streamed live on January 1st beginning at 8:00 a.m Central Time. Watch here.

