Groundbreaking for new Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy memorial on Wednesday

A milestone moment will take place in Waukesha on Wednesday.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for a large memorial in Grede Park to honor victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy.

Six people were killed and dozens more were hurt when a man drove through the city's Christmas parade in 2021. For Waukesha residents, the memorial is more than reflecting on that tragic day.

"It will also be a representation of strength and the resilience of the community," says Allison Slamar, a project coordinator for the Adaptive Community Approach program.

Work on the memorial is expected to be complete in November, in time for the community to mark three years since the attack.

