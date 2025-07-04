Grand opening of Oconomowoc's John & Lavinia Rockwell Park to be held on the Fourth of July

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — On Independence Day, the City of Oconomowoc invites residents and visitors to the official grand opening of John & Lavinia Rockwell Park. The event will also mark a historic milestone: the burial of the City of Oconomowoc Time Capsule in honor of the city’s 150th anniversary.

The ceremony will begin at 11a.m. Friday at John & Lavinia Rockwell Park on North Lake Road in Oconomowoc.

Highlights of the event will include a color guard presentation by local veterans, live music, speeches from community and city leaders, an official ribbon cutting, and the lowering and dedication of the 50-year time capsule.

“This was our opportunity to transform a lakeside parcel into a park that reflects the soul of Oconomowoc,” said Chris Both, an advocate for the project. “The dedication of so many volunteers and generous donors made it possible. As one donor so beautifully said, ‘The pleasure and joy of its existence will be our immediate reward. Gratitude for our foresightedness will be our legacy.’”

