Get your thrift on: Salvation Army to open new thrift store in Waukesha

The Salvation Army has announced the opening of a new thrift store in Waukesha. The store will open on Friday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The thrift store will be located at 2040 W. Bluemound Rd in Waukesha.

Shoppers can look forward to a large selection of clothing, furniture, household items, and more. All purchases directly support the Salvation Army’s programs and services at the Adult Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee.

This opening marks the return of the Salvation Army to the Waukesha community after a decade-long absence.

"We are excited to return to Waukesha and serve the community once again," said Major Brendon Robertson, Administrator of the Milwaukee Adult Rehabilitation Center. "Our thrift stores play a vital role in funding our programs, and we look forward to making a positive impact in Waukesha and our surrounding communities."

If you are looking to donate, you can drop off gently used clothing and household goods at any Salvation Army Thrift Store. Donations are accepted during normal store hours.

For more information on donating visit the Salvation Army’s website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip