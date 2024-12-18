From Steeple to memory: Muskego community grieves as historic church is demolished

MUSKEGO — After nearly 120 years, the historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Muskego is finally coming down.

For many in the community, this marks the end of a beloved institution that has been at the heart of Muskego for over a century.

The demolition is deeply personal for Jean Rehse, whose family helped build the church.

"I usually see the steeple first thing when I come into the city, and today, I didn't see it. It hit me in the stomach right there," Rehse said, visibly shaken by the change. She also has family buried in the cemetery alongside the church.

Crews began tearing down the church's steeple Tuesday.

Constructed in 1905, the building has stood for nearly 120 years on Janesville Road. For 73 years, it was the heart of St. Paul's ministry, but for the last 46 years, it has remained largely unused, according to a press release from church leaders.

The congregation decided to deconstruct the building in 2022 after considering the high cost of maintaining a facility with no active use for gospel ministry.

Despite a commissioned study and alternative proposals, the congregation reaffirmed the demolition decision in August 2023. They decommissioned the church this summer.

TMJ4 asked church leaders for an interview to talk about the decision, but they declined.

Laura Mishefske, a longtime Muskego resident, described the church as more than just a building.

"They prayed, they cried, they celebrated, and they came together as a community here," Mishefske said.

"I think it's really sad. Nothing against the people in the church or the decision-makers, but I'm just praying for the community as a whole," Mishefske said. "It's torn them apart."

To honor the church's legacy, church leaders create a webpage featuring photos, videos, and a 3D building tour, including views of the bell tower and clockwork.

Congregation members also said they worked to preserve many items from the church, including pews, the bell, the clock, and the organ. Stained glass windows have been removed and repurposed, and wooden items like baseboards were crafted into crosses and hearts as mementos, according to a press release.

"This has been an emotional time for all of us," said Andy Timm, congregation president. "Our unity comes not from buildings, but from our faith in Christ Jesus."

In addition, the congregation is commissioning historical displays to honor the church's heritage, which will be placed in the Grace Room of their current facility.

The demolition is expected to take about a week. Once completed, the site will be prepared for future use, including possible cemetery plots.

As the church comes down, residents like Mishefske are holding onto the memories, hoping that future generations will remember the church's role in shaping the history of Muskego.

"I hope people have seen what's happened and developed a deeper appreciation for the history of Muskego," Mishefske said.

