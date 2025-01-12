PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Family and friends of Waukesha teen Megan Voss gathered at Lakewood Baptist Church in Pewaukee Saturday in remembrance, nearly two weeks after the 17-year-old was killed.

Voss’ life was cut shot just before the new year when police say a drunk driver crashed into her car near the intersection of E. Sunset Dr and Guthrie Rd.

Police said that the 19-year-old driver’s breath test was three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Check out: Friends share kind words at Waukesha teen's funeral service:

Friends share kind words at Waukesha teen's funeral service

“She’s never really gone because her memory lives strong,” one of Voss’ friends said addressing fellow mourners at Saturday’s funeral service.

Loved ones grieved the young woman, who had plans to go to college and was a 4.0 student, cheerleader, and musician.

More than her accomplishments many who took to the podium spoke of Voss’ good character.

“That’s who she was a kind, considerate girl who was strong and motivated to help anyone in need,” another friend described.

The family plans to continue Voss’ legacy of kindness. Donations given in lieu of flowers will be used to support causes that were important to the late teen.

