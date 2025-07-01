Fox Point village manager charged in fatal motorcycle crash on I‑94 near Elmhurst Road in Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. — The village manager of Fox Point has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County last week.

Scott Botcher faces one count of hit-and-run involving an attended vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed June 27, 2025. The charge is classified as a misdemeanor with potential penalties of $300 to $1,000 in fines, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

According to the complaint, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on I-94 westbound near Elmhurst Road in the Town of Delafield on June 25.

Prosecutors say the motorcyclist was ejected and thrown into another lane after rear-ending a white SUV that had slowed due to heavy traffic.

That’s when prosecutors allege Botcher struck the motorcyclist and continued driving away after briefly slowing down. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency personnel performing life-saving measures.

Prosecutors say authorities used multiple investigative methods to identify Botcher as the suspect, including highway camera footage, phone records and DMV records.

Alleged abandoned call to 911

According to the complaint, phone records show Botcher allegedly attempted to call 911, but the call was then “abandoned.”

Using highway camera footage and DMV and Department of Transportation records, authorities located Botcher’s home in Delafield, where a trooper conducted surveillance on June 26.

Botcher questioned by trooper

Prosecutors say a trooper followed Botcher before eventually approaching him at a Kwik Trip. The complaint alleges the trooper questioned Botcher about damage observed to the front of his car.

“I was driving home last night, and there was a motorcycle accident in front of me, and I saw the guy flip,” Botcher initially stated, according to the complaint.

When asked if he hit the motorcyclist, Botcher allegedly responded, “I don’t think I hit the motorcycle,” before eventually allegedly saying, “Well, I think I did. I don’t know what I hit. That’s the honest answer.”

Prosecutors say that when Botcher was asked if he contacted anybody about the crash, he allegedly stated, “No, I just drove home.”

An additional review of DOT camera video footage allegedly demonstrated that Botcher exhibited an inability to maintain his lanes, even after he drove away from the crash, according to the complaint.

What's next

Botcher was in court June 27 for an initial appearance, where his bond was set at $1,000, according to court records. He is due back in court Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m. for a hearing.

