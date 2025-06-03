Former Pewaukee resident at large after alleged murder of three daughters in Washington

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man who previously lived in Pewaukee is still at large after being accused of kidnapping and killing his three young daughters in Washington.

The three girls, aged 9, 8, and 5, were reported not returned after a visitation with their father, Travis Decker, formerly of Pewaukee, on May 30.

Watch: What we know about a former Pewaukee resident accused of killing his three daughters in Washington:

Former Pewaukee resident at large after alleged murder of his 3 daughters in WA

Police in Wenatchee, Washington immediately began a search for the missing girls. A request for an AMBER Alert was not granted, but an Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued on May 31.

By June 2, police had narrowed their search to an area near Leavenworth, Washington. Decker's unoccupied vehicle, a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup, was found near a campground. The bodies of all three girls were discovered nearby.

Decker remains at large. Police say he is a former military member with extensive training. He "may pose a significant risk if approached," according to a news release.

Wenatchee Police Department

Decker is currently wanted for three counts of Murder 1st degree and Kidnapping 1st degree.

He is described as 5'8", 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to call 911.

TMJ4 does not normally use mug shots in our news coverage, but we are using one in this case as the suspect is still at large.

