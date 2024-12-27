'Father of the Village': Family mourns Hussain Farhat after hit-and-run takes the life of the tow truck driver

BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois — Just a couple of days after 40-year-old Hussain Farhat was killed in a hit-and-run, his family in Chicago is still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

On Thursday, the family held a memorial service, known as an Azza, in Bridgeview, Illinois.

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones was there and spoke with family members.

"He had a good heart," said Abed Farhat, Hussain's Nephew. "Very loving, good heart."

Abed was at home when he first heard the news of his uncle's death.

"I just broke down and started crying," Farhat said. "Literally I couldn't feel my heart."

Jones took a trip to Yaffo Towing, a company Farhat worked for in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

The company had recently expanded to Milwaukee, where Farhat helped out. He would commute back to Chicago on the weekends.

The family tells TMJ4, that Farhat had just started to settle in after moving to the U.S. a couple of years ago.

"The first night he slept in his new house was on Sunday," said Mohammad Eid, Farhat's cousin. "Two days before he got killed."

Farhat's family says he was married with two kids and another on the way.

"For him to grow up without a father," Farhat said. "Knowing his father's not going to be there for the rest of his life, it's going to be hard for the kid."

As his family continues to mourn, their plea is to drivers to respect first responders.

"People need to slow down and move over like we've been saying for over ten years now," Eid said. "Just nobody listens."

Farhat's funeral will be on Friday in Bridgeview.

